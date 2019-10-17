Auden Tate, Daniel Jones could help your fantasy squad this week

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Auden Tate #19 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a diving catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Here are five players who could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench that could help your team in a tough spot.

DANIEL JONES, QB, NEW YORK GIANTS

This is my Daily Fantasy smash pick for the week because the Arizona Cardinals have an awful defense, and they play fast. The Giants might not win the game, but they should be able to score plenty against a defense that struggles with tight ends. Plus, Jones could have Saquon Barkley back, giving the Giants a complement of good players on offense. Jones is less than 50% owned and a great stream this week.

Predicted points (standard): 20.4

CHASE EDMONDS, RB, ARIZONA CARDINALS

In this same game, Edmonds can give you a boost if you're hurt by the bye weeks. Edmonds is David Johnson's backup but has been getting useful run the last couple of weeks, including a touchdown last week. I don't think he gets a TD this week, but he'll make a couple of catches and spell Johnson, who is still recovering from a lingering back injury.

Projected points (standard/PPR): 4.9/6.9

AUDEN TATE, WR, CINCINNATI BENGALS

This is the third week I'm picking Tate, partially because he's still barely owned and partially because he's going to keep getting targets and keep producing. Tate put up a 5-91 line last week, and with A.J. Green doubtful and John Ross out, Tate will continue to get targets. He's basically a lock for 8-plus points in PPR. I'm calling a 4-74 line this week. If he gets a touchdown, that's gravy.

Projected points (standard/PPR): 7.4/11.4

ALLEN LAZARD, WR, GREEN BAY PACKERS

The rookie out of Iowa State caught a touchdown on "Monday Night Football" on a perfectly placed ball. The Packers are REALLY hurting at wide receiver, missing Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison. Adams could play, hurting Lazard's value, so watch out for that. If he goes, the big body will be a red zone target for Aaron Rodgers. I'm projecting 3-48-1. I think Lazard gets another score against Oakland.

Projected points (standard/PPR): 10.8/13.8

TEXANS FANTASY PICK OF THE WEEK: DARREN FELLS

Deshaun Watson has looked more and more comfortable throwing to tight ends in recent weeks. Fells followed up a two-score performance vs. Atlanta with a nice 69-yard day against the Chiefs. His six catches were also a good sign. It's tough to project much, but tight end is such a weak position that Fells could be of use – especially if you had Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, who is now injured. I'm calling for a 3-42 line from Fells. You could do worse.

Projected points (standard/PPR): 4.2/7.2

LAST WEEK'S PICKS:

QB Gardner Minshew II, Jaguars

Predicted points (standard): 17.8

Actual points: 4.6

RB Ito Smith, Falcons

Projected points (standard/PPR): 3.8/7.8

Actual points: 0.6/0.6

WR Auden Tate, Bengals

Projected points (standard/PPR): 4.6/8.6

Actual points: 9.1/14.1

WR Preston Williams, Dolphins

Projected points (standard/PPR): 11.1/16.1

Actual points: 3.1/5.1

Texans Pick: Kenny Stills

Projected points (standard/PPR): 6.7/9/7

Actual points: DNP (Injury)

