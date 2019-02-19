Astros uniforms named best in MLB

HOUSTON - The Astros have the best uniforms in Major League Baseball, at least according to @MLB's Twitter account.

The Astros beat the Dodgers in the final round, which is clearly appropriate.

Semifinalists in the American League were the Yankees, White Sox and Athletics. National League semifinalists were the Mets, Cubs and Rockies.

We asked, you voted.



The best uniform set in The Show? The @astros! pic.twitter.com/CLovT2QJMR — MLB (@MLB) February 19, 2019

Houstonians know Astros uniforms have seen their ups and downs throughout history.

From the Colt 45s to the "new" retro uniforms of today, Astros uniforms have usually been appealing -- and orange and/or blue.

We had the shooting star jerseys from 1965 to 1970. The rainbow, or tequila sunrise, uniforms of the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s were definately a hit, as well.

When Drayton McLane bought the team in 1993, we saw the gold and navy era of Astros threads. This design wasn't too popular with fans, but the team was able to win a lot of games wearing them. It was the heart of the Jeff Bagwell-Craig Biggio era and Bagwell won the MVP in 1994 wearing that uniform.

The railroad brick and black came after the Astros moved out of the Astrodome and opened Enron Field. These remained Houston's uniforms for 13 seasons and were the uniforms the team wore during its first World Series appearance in 2005.

In 2013, the Astros moved to the American League and, thus, changed uniform design again. The team decided to honor its past by bringing back the navy and orange color scheme and the H and star caps.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.