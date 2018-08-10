Astros legends to take part in home run derby before Sunday's game

From left to right: Geoff Blum, Preston Wilson, Craig Biggio and Luke Scott.

HOUSTON - The Astros are giving fans an extra show before Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The team is hosting the 2018 Legends Weekend Home Run Derby starting at noon Sunday. The game starts at 1:10 p.m.

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Astros TV broadcaster Geoff Blum, analyst Preston Wilson and former player Luke Scott will hit in the derby.

Come to the ballpark early on Sunday to watch Craig Biggio, Geoff Blum, Luke Scott and Preston Wilson particpate in the #Astros Legends Home Run Derby! https://t.co/4a2mFVKrlr pic.twitter.com/9MBfiiVOyq — Houston Astros (@astros) August 10, 2018

Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte will throw for the derby, which will be emceed by Astros radio broadcaster Steve Sparks.

Also during Sunday's game, the Astros will host 90 guests from Honor Flight Houston.

After Sunday's game, young Astros fans (ages 5-12) will be able to run the bases. The line for Kids Run the Bases starts at Section 131/132.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.