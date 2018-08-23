Astros fans line up for hours to snag new Alex Bregman bobblehead

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans spent Wednesday night camping out in front of Minute Maid Park for a chance at scoring a newly released bobblehead.
The team revealed the design Wednesday. The souvenir features Alex Bregman sitting on his Louisiana State University mascot, Mike the Tiger. Bregman attended college at LSU.
The first group of fans in line has been camping outside the team store since 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The first 150 fans received a wristband to get a bobblehead of the third baseman, which retails for $100.
Each fan is allowed to buy one of the collector’s item.
The doors to the team store open at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.