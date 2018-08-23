Astros fans line up for hours to snag new Alex Bregman bobblehead

Fans grab a nap in downtown Houston while waiting in line for hours Aug. 23, 2018, to get their hands on a new Alex Bregman bobblehead.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans spent Wednesday night camping out in front of Minute Maid Park for a chance at scoring a newly released bobblehead.

The team revealed the design Wednesday. The souvenir features Alex Bregman sitting on his Louisiana State University mascot, Mike the Tiger. Bregman attended college at LSU.

The first group of fans in line has been camping outside the team store since 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The August Bobblehead of the Month: Alex Bregman!



Wristbands will be passed out at 12am tonight at the #Astros Team Store. Those with wristbands must stay in line to purchase – leaving the line or removing your wristband forfeits your right to purchase. One bobblehead per person pic.twitter.com/4ZlwDc5NZA — Houston Astros (@astros) August 23, 2018

The first 150 fans received a wristband to get a bobblehead of the third baseman, which retails for $100.

Each fan is allowed to buy one of the collector’s item.

The doors to the team store open at 9 a.m.

