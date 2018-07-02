Alex Bregman named AL Player of Month for June

HOUSTON - Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named the American League Player of the Month for June and also took home a weekly honor for his performance in the final week of the month.

Bregman earned the award by posing an incredible stat line during the 26 games Houston played in the month.

In June, he hit .306 with 11 homers, 30 RBI and scored 24 runs.

Bregman and Evan Gattis each set a franchise record by recording 30 RBI in June.

It's the 19th time an Astros player has earned player of the month honors. Jose Altuve last won it in July 2017.

Bregman became the second Astros third baseman to win a monthly league award, joining Art Howe, who won the National League Player of the Month award in May 1981.

Justin Verlander earned Pitcher of the Month honors in the AL for the month of May.

Bregman was also named the American League's Player of the Week for the final week of the month (June 25-July 1). During the month's final week, Bregman hit .464 in seven games with five doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI. He led the AL in homers and on-base percentage for the week.

He becomes the third Astros player to earn player of the week honors this season, joining Verlander (April 9-April 15) and Gattis (June 11-June 17).

