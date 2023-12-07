Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud ranks second among all NFL players in Pro Bowl voting: ‘That’s super dope’

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scores a touchdown on a running play after evadnig Jacksonville Jaguars' Travon Walker (44) and Shaquille Quarterman (50) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Regarded as a lock to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is also among the leading candidates for the Pro Bowl.

Stroud, who’s on pace to pass for 5,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, has 44,095 votes for the Pro Bowl, ranking second among all NFL players behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s 59,680 votes. Ranking behind Stroud: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Selection for the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla. is through fan balloting, players and coaches, split into thirds. Voting is available at ProBowl.com/vote until Dec. 25. The player and coaches’ voting is set for Dec. 29, and the game is coached by retired quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

Returning Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil ranks seventh in fan balloting at his position with fullback Andrew Beck ranked sixth, tight end Dalton Schultz raked eighth and rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, out for the season with a broken left fibula, ranked 10th.

Last season, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was the lone Texans player to make the Pro Bowl. This year, Tunsil is seventh among tackles in the fan vote.

Stroud is also a candidate for NFL MVP.

“I think it’s pretty cool to get recognition from people on some of the special things that we’ve done as a team,” Stroud said. “It’s a blessing. Of course, that was a goal of mine, to be a Pro Bowler and to be at the top of my game at this point, and like I always tell you all, ‘One week they love you, one week they hate you.’

“I’ll just keep going and stay steadfast, my head down, working, and that’s what I plan to do. But, that’s super dope and I appreciate that. The biggest thing for me as a player is getting the respect on the other side of the field: other teams. For now, like every game, after the game, I always get a lot of good feedback and just advice and stuff, a lot of respect. And I give a lot of respect back out on guys who play in this league, so it’s been pretty cool. I appreciate that.”

