Texans’ Dalton Schultz returns to practice, Ka’imi Fairbairn not activated, Adrian Amos practices, Jimmie Ward rested

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) avoids a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran tight end Dalton Schultz returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a hamstring injury.

Schultz’s return should provide a boost to the Texans’ passing game, especially with rookie wide receiver Tank Dell out for the season with a broken left fibula that required surgery.

Schultz has caught 40 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns this season on 61 targets.

As Schultz returned, the Texans didn’t activate regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn from injured reserve. The team is considering waiting another week before starting his 21-day practice window and designating him for return. He has made significant progress in his recovery from a strained quadriceps, per sources. The Texans are currently expected to elevate kicker Matt Ammendola, who made all three field goals in a win over the Broncos, from the practice squad and have him kick Sunday against the New York Jets.

Texans veteran safety Jimmie Ward didn’t practice due to a shoulder injury, but it isn’t regarded as serious and he is expected to play against the Jets. Ward has a shoulder contusion and no structural damage, a magnetic resonance imaging exam confirmed.

Meanwhile, former Jets safety Adrian Amos, assigned the No. 0 jersey previously worn by Shaq Griffin and Desmond King, practiced for the first time since signing a contract Tuesday night following his visit.

Amos is expected to play immediately against his former team on Sunday.

The Texans had rest days for Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle George Fant, another former Jet, and wide receiver Robert Woods.

Wide receiver Noah Brown practiced after not aggravating a knee contusion against the Broncos. He is expected to have an expanded role with Dell out.

