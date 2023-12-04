Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr.’s ‘relentless grind’ pays off with breakthrough game in win over Broncos

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Will Anderson Jr. was in hot pursuit, and Denver Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was under siege as he was relentlessly menaced by the Texans’ blue-chip rookie defensive end.

Wherever Wilson went, Anderson was constantly in his face. The third overall pick from Alabama overwhelmed Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey for an 11-yard loss in the first quarter. He accelerated into the backfield in the third quarter for another sack. And he tipped a Wilson pass for one of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr’s pair of interceptions.

Anderson was a major problem for the Broncos they never solved as the Texans manufactured a 22-17 victory that boosts their playoff outlook.

The former Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Lombardi award winner and Bronko Nagurski award winner recorded five tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for losses and one pass defenses with seven quarterback pressures. He joined Khalil Mack and Micah Parson as the only players to have at least two sacks, two tackles for losses, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed in a single game. Anderson also joined J.J. Watt and Jaelan Phillips as the only two rookies to have that statistical line going back to 1933.

Anderson attributed his progression as a pass rusher to his fellow defensive linemen and a coaching staff that includes coach DeMeco Ryans, defensive coordinator Matt Burke and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

“I’ve just got to give a big shout-out to them because it’s been a relentless grind this whole season, up and down, up and down, and just kind of finding that momentum of just getting better at rushing,” Anderson said. “I think that’s been the most exciting thing, learning pass rush, learning how to take different angles and everything, so I have to give a big credit to them.”

Anderson helped the Texans limit Wilson to 44 passing yards in the first half, his fewest in his career.

Anderson now has five sacks for the season, tying him for the most among all rookies.

He has 42 tackles, eight for losses and 17 quarterback hits.

“What a game by Will,” said Ryans, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Texans who starred at Alabama. “Will, he wreaked havoc. That’s what we envisioned when we selected Will, and to see him show up in a big-time game for us, show up, really being an impact player for us – that’s who Will Anderson is and he shows it every single day.”

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has watched Anderson make steady improvement ever since he was drafted in the first round.

“Will’s my guy,” Rankins said. “That’s my rook. Since I got here, me and him have been locked in. He’s a guy who does everything 100 miles an hour. He works so hard, and he wants to see the fruits of his labor. I know he’s been frustrated this year. The sacks haven’t always been there, but I’ve always told him that’s just the way the league works.

“They’ll come. You just keep going through your process, trusting the way you work, trusting your own abilities, and don’t shy away from the moments, and you’ll have your opportunities to really make an impact as a rusher. You saw it come together today with the numbers, but it’s something he’s been doing all year.”

Anderson entered Sunday’s game with 39 pressures and 26 quarterback hurries.

Under Ryans’ leadership, Anderson keeps getting better.

A former Chuck Bednarik, Lott trophy winner and national champion at Alabama as one of the most highly recognized defensive players in Crimson Tide history, Anderson has galvanized the defense with his relentless style.

The Texans, after drafting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall, traded with the Cardinals to draft Anderson third overall. The Texans exchanged 12th overall and 33rd overall selections, their own 2024 first-round and third-round picks, and the Cardinals also sent their 105th overall pick.

And Anderson, signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $35.212 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option and a $22.609 million signing bonus, is giving the Texans zero regrets about their hefty investment. He’s been as advertised.

“It just goes back to coach putting us in those situations in practice,” Anderson said. “I think we had a really great week of practice. Everybody was locked in, dialed in, and he just talked about uncontrollable strength.

“Everybody just go out there, reach deep down in your gut, and just leave it all on the field. I think the defense did a really great job with that. Super proud of those guys.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.