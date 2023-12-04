IN FOCUS: North Shore takes down Atascocita to advance to sixth-straight State Semi; Photo Gallery

The North Shore Mustangs are the Class 6A DI Region III Champs… again.

The sixth straight time to be exact.

While the ‘Stangs got off to a slow start Saturday falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter and 14-6 at the half, North Shore came out of halftime with that #Eastside juice. That renewed spirit put Atascocita away 34-28 to advance to the State Semis against Westlake (14-0) at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

“We didn’t play our best football,” coach Willie Gaston said about coming out after halftime. “We took their best punch, and it was going to be up to them to come out and respond. They did that and I’m really proud of the players and the coaching staff for their halftime adjustments. That was the difference.”

WR Christopher Barnes had to long touchdown receptions and the special teams had a punt block and score to turn the tide.

“That guy is electric,” Gaston said of Barnes. “It’s our job to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing.”

GALLERY BY BRADLEY COLLIER