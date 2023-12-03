Texans’ rookie Tank Dell carted off with serious left ankle injury, questionable to return

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is attended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – In a serious medical development Sunday afternoon, Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field after suffering a serious left ankle injury.

He is officially questionable to return.

Dell got tangled up in the scrum on running back Dameon Pierce’s touchdown run as offensive guard Shaq Mason fell on him while finishing off his block.

Dell was attended to by trainers and was in obvious pain with quarterback C.J. Stroud and coach DeMeco Ryans consoling him before he was carted off the field and went to the locker room for further examination. He will undergo X-rays. Dell could be out for a long time, if not the entire season, if he broke the ankle.

A third-round draft pick from the University of Houston, Dell has caught 47 passes for 709 yards and a franchise rookie record seven touchdowns. He was on pace to finish the season with 73 catches, 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, the remainder of his season is in doubt.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.