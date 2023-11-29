Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (calf) not practicing, expected back soon, Noah Brown back from knee contusion

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) catches a pass over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell isn’t practicing Wednesday due to a calf injury.

Dell underwent imaging for the soft-tissue injury. The injury is regarded as relatively minor and there is optimism he will play this week against the Denver Broncos, per a league source.

“We expect him to be okay,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.

A third-round draft pick from the University of Houston, Dell has caught 47 passes for 709 yards and a franchise rookie record seven touchdowns. He’s on pace to finish the season with 73 catches, 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Noah Brown is back practicing after missing the past two games with a knee contusion. He has caught 21 passes for 439 yards and one touchdown, averaging 20.9 yards per catch. He had a career-high 172 yards on seven catches against the Cincinnati Bengals in his last game before being sidelined. He caught six passes for 153 yards and one score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil is being rested as the team manages his knee injury that has involved swelling and pain this season.

Right tackle George Fant is having a veteran rest day, as is wide receiver Robert Woods. Woods was at practice, but not participating fully.

With Tunsil and Fant not practicing and Tytus Howard undergoing season-ending knee surgery for a patellar tendon injury, the offensive line was comprised of left tackle Josh Jones, left guard Juice Scruggs, center Michael Deiter, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Charlie Heck.

Safety and team captain Jimmie Ward remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but a source emphasized he’s close to returning. Ward rode a stationary bike at practice.

