UH fires Head Coach Dana Holgorsen after 5 years

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen yells at the officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. Oklahoma State won 43-30. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The run at the University of Houston is over for Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen. KPRC-2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed the decision that was made late Saturday night. Holgorsen’s firing was first reported by Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Holgorsen arrived in 2019 after an 8-year run leading West Virginia. He helped lead the program through their final years in the American Athletic Conference and the transition into the Big 12 Conference where they struggled this season as many had projected. Holgorsen’s best season at UH was a 12-2 finish in 2021.

Holgorsen still had time left on his UH contract and the projected buyout UH will have to pay will be in the 15 million range.

This season UH finished with three straight losses and wrapped up their season on Saturday with a loss at Central Florida. The Cougars were 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12.

A search will begin immediately for AD Chris Pezman. Early names surfacing as potential replacements include highly respected UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor and Tulane’s Willie Fritz and others candidates will emerge.