TDECU expands naming rights to University of Houston’s TDECU stadium through at least 2034

Kinte Hatton #6 of the Houston Cougars and teammates take the field before playing against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 45 to 18. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The University of Houston and the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU) have announced that naming rights to TDECU stadium have been extended through at least 2034.

In a news release on Thursday, TDECU announced a new financial investment that exceeded $20 million, the most significant in the history of UH athletics.

“TDECU’s partnership has been instrumental to the ascent of Houston Athletics and their renewed commitment only strengthens the foundation for success in the Big 12,” said Renu Khator, University of Houston president. “It’s truly a special opportunity to be aligned long-term with an organization that shares our values and unrelenting will to achieve as we strive to compete and win on the national level.”

The investment also brings a major boost to their current “Houston Rise” campaign -- the campaign that was launched after accepting an invite to join the Big 12 Conference, according to the university.

According to UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman, the long-term commitment and investment by TDECU demonstrate the company’s vision and belief in UH’s athletics program.