Houston Rockets, G-Unity Foundation, Kroger provide Thanksgiving meals to families at Toyota Center

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets teamed up with rapper 50 Cent’s charity G-Unity Foundation and several other organizations to help needy families this Thanksgiving season.

Volunteers gave away turkeys, pecan pies, and a bag full of essential items for the holiday to hundreds of families who waited in line for the second annual giveaway at Toyota Center on Monday morning.

“I can’t cook a Turkey in my house but somebody could use it and I had the transportation. I’m a veteran and I’ve been doing outreach for veterans and I wanted to be exposed to some of the community help forces,” said veteran Dwight Bennett.

The event wouldn’t be possible without help from Kroger, G-Unity Foundation, the Houston Rockets, and legendary broadcaster and Rockets player Calvin Murphy.

“I’ve been down with the Rockets for 54 years and every year gets better and better as far as doing things for the community and having me to be a part of it. I grew up in the area back in Connecticut and we needed these kinds of things,” Murphy said. “So it means a lot to me to get out here. Have a good holiday.”

James Stoney, who was among those who waited for several hours, was the first person at the Toyota Center and says he is blessed.

“Shoutout to 50 Cent, you guys doing some awesome things and with association with the Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center this is a great thing for Houston and the community as a whole,” he said.

Plans for next year’s giveaway are already in the works.