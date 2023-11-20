Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud launches charitable foundation, and his mom starts podcast

(Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks to the media after the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Texans star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and his mother, Kimberly, are already getting involved in the Houston community.

An NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate, Stroud has launched a charitable foundation, the C.J. Stroud Foundation. His first community event is Tuesday afternoon in Houston at H-E-B on South Freeway giving meals to families in need in advance of Thanksgiving. It’s called Quarterbacking Hunger.

#Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud interacting with the kids at today's youth football camp at Houston Christian High School @CJ7STROUD @KPRC2 https://t.co/PQSNLz2moU pic.twitter.com/HmXBwDGuVz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 22, 2023

Stroud, 22, previously held a youth football camp at Houston Christian High School during the Texans’ open week.

Stroud, who has quarterbacked the Texans to a 6-4 record since being drafted second overall out of Ohio State, intends to build a legacy of giving back in the community.

Stroud, in collaboration with his mom, plans to advocate for criminal justice reform, assisting single mothers and the children of incarcerated parents. His father is serving time in prison in Folsom State Prison and isn’t eligible for parole until 2038.

At his H-E-B event, Stroud will give out Thanksgiving dinners, scarves, hats and gloves and a warming station.

HIs mother, Kimberly, is a fixture at Texans games. She is also launching a podcast with Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr’s mother, Monica Daniels. Johnson was teammates with Stroud at Ohio State.

The name of the podcast: ‘Mom’s POV Show.’

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.