Coaches Corner: Coach Cranfill, Panthers Ready For Playoff Matchup With PCA

Coming off a Bye Week, St. Pius X Panthers are ready to take on Perennial TAPPS power Prestenwood Christian Academy with a shot at the making the State Semis with a win.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta caught up with coach Greg Cranfill during ahead of their showdown this Friday.

Check out the full interview below!