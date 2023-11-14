Who is Joe Espada? Get to know the Houston Astros’ newest manager

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros new baseball team manager Joe Espada listens to a question during an introductory news conference Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros announced on Monday they have promoted Joe Espada to manager.

Espada, 48, who was the Astros’ bench coach for the past five years, replaces Dusty Baker. It’s his first-ever managerial position.

We got our guy! We have hired Joe Espada as our 20th manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/g1XK2ziiwU — Houston Astros (@astros) November 13, 2023

Who is he, and how did he become part of the team?

Espada was born in Puerto Rico. He was drafted to the Oakland A’s during the 1996 amateur draft and played in the minor leagues until 2005.

His coaching career started in 2006 with the Miami Marlins, working with both minor and major leagues. He later became a third-base coach in 2010. He remained with the team until 2013, taking a job as a special assistant to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

In 2015, he joined the Yankees coaching staff and worked as the team’s in-field and third-base coach until 2017.

Espada was later hired in 2018 by former manager A.J. Hinch to serve as the Astros’ bench coach.