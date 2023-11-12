Houston Astros to hire bench coach Joe Espada as new manager

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada hits infield practice before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are expected to hire Joe Espada on Monday as the team’s new manager.

Espada is the current bench coach and would be replacing Dusty Baker, who retired this year. He has been with the Astros since the 2018 season. USA Today’s Bob Nightingale first reported the decision that was made on Sunday by Astros General Manager Dana Brown.

Brown is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday.

“Joe Espada hiring probably should have already happened but process had to play out. He’s more than ready, knows this clubhouse, and is respected by the players and staff. It will be a seamless transition,” KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy wrote on X.

Espada has had the support of the clubhouse.

