Texans sign former SMU tackle Jaylon Thomas to practice squad

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas to their practice squad.

The Texans released offensive tackle Austin Deculus from the active roster and he was claimed by the New York Jets off waivers or he could have been signed to the practice squad.

Thomas worked out for the Texans last week along with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 311-pound undrafted rookie from SMU who grew up in Lubbock. He was a second-team all-conference selection in college.

He chose SMU over scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Stephen F. Austin and Tulsa.

Thomas has run the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds.

He was released by the Giants on Oct. 31. He worked out for the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

