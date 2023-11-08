Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. designated for return, practicing, Dameon Pierce, Robert Woods still sidelined

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. returned to practice Wednesday when he was designated for return from injured reserve after injuring his hamstring seven weeks ago.

Stingley isn’t necessarily going to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and star quarterback Joe Burrow as his status is still being determined, according to league sources, with some weight being given to the time he’s missed and the wisdom of a ramp-up week this week before returning to play and being activated for a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stingley Jr’s 21-day practice window to be activated began Wednesday along with offensive tackle Charlie Heck who has dealt with sciatic from a back injury, per sources.

#Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr., back practicing seven weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury in September before Jaguars game @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/u6AdDoXcy0 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

In other injury news, starting running back Dameon Pierce remains sidelined with an ankle injury after missing the last game and Devin Singletary is preparing to start for the second week in a row.

Standout rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. didn’t practice due to a soft-tissue leg injury sustained against the Buccaneers and his status for Sunday’s road game is up in the air.

Team captain and safety Jimmie Ward injured his hamstring and is regarded as likely to miss this game, per sources.

Texans cornerback Steven Nelson didn’t practice and could miss this game with neck and back issues.

If Stingley isn’t activated and Nelson doesn’t go along with Ward, the Texans’ secondary will likely be comprised of Shaq Griffin and Ka’dar Hollman at cornerback and Jalen Pitre and DeAndre Houston-Carson at safety with Tavierre Thomas at nickel.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins didn’t practice with an undisclosed injury.

Texans starting fullback Andrew Beck is regarded as iffy for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, per a league source.

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil had his usual rest day Wednesday as the team manages his lingering knee injury. Tunsil is playing every week and playing well despite the injury.

Texans offensive tackle Charlie Heck has returned to practice, designated for return from the physically unable to perform list after dealing with a foot issue related to sciatica, per a league source.

New Texans kicker Matt Ammendola practiced field goals and extra points along with kickoffs Wednesday with regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn out roughly three weeks with a strained quadriceps, according to sources.

Starting linebacker Blake Cashman (wrist) isn’t practicing.

The Texans signed linebacker Cory Littleton off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad to their active roster one week after releasing him. They released wide receiver Jared Wayne from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Alex Bachman.

#Texans first team offense today rest day for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Wednesdays @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/w7jWkBSrN2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

A former LSU consensus All-American drafted third overall last year, Stingley started the first two games of the season and has recorded nine tackles. He was effective in single coverage against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the season opener.

For the season, Stingley has allowed four catches for 37 yards and no scores on six targets. He had made significant strides during the offseason and preseason, including adding muscle to his upper body.

At 6-foot and a chiseled 190 pounds, Stingley possesses every tool to become a true lockdown corner. He just needs to become more durable.

Stingley Jr. didn’t allow a touchdown pass as a rookie, displaying the athleticism and coverage skills the Texans envisioned when they selected him instead of cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was named All-Pro as a rookie with the New York Jets after being drafted fourth overall.

Stingley Jr. embraces the pressure of playing an unforgiving position where every step is on display while isolated in single coverage. As a top corner, Stingley Jr. is tasked with matching wits and footwork with some of the best athletes in the game.

Stingley Jr. made a full recovery from a Lisfranc foot injury last year after being limited him to three games as a junior before declaring early for the draft. He had previously dealt with an ankle injury and an illness as a sophomore while excelling and being named first-team All-Southeastern Conference for the second time. Stingley Jr. intercepted 27 passes during his high school career. He was a five-star recruit and ranked first overall by Rivals and a finalist for the National Gatorade Player of the Year.

Stingley Jr. got better and better as the season went on, including a key interception of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone during a road victory.

Targeted 54 times overall, Stingley allowed 34 completions for 409 yards as a rookie.

Stingley Jr. injured his leg against the New York Giants last November. His hamstring injury was more severe than the Texans acknowledged initially for competitive reasons. Before he got hurt, Stingley recorded one interception, one sack, five pass breakups, no touchdowns, an opposing passer rating of 78.4 and a 63-percent completion percentage against him. He played 97 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps before getting hurt.

