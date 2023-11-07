Jets signing Perrion Winfrey to practice squad after training in Houston with Justin Allen: ‘His mindset is different’

Former Episcopal star, NFL free agent Marvin Wilson: ‘The moment you get the call, you hit the ground running’

HOUSTON – The New York Jets are signing former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Winfrey recently worked out for the Jets and is at their training facility today to officially sign his deal. He was coached by the Jets, including coach Robert Saleh, at the Senior Bowl all-star game.

Winfrey trained all summer in Houston with elite local trainer Justin Allen, who trains several Texans players, including wide receiver Tank Dell, alongside his friend and former Browns teammate Marvin Wilson.

Winfrey was waived by the Browns after being listed as a suspect in an aggravated robbery incident and served a two-game NFL suspension. Winfrey has been cleared by the NFL and is in good standing with the league.

A 2022 fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, Winfrey played in 13 games as a rookie and had 22 tackles, a half-sack and two pass breakups. Although Winfrey has had some issues previously, Allen said he has noticed a lot of growth and maturity from him this year.

“I wasn’t surprised to see him join the Jets,” Allen told KPRC 2. “The knowledge he gave me, this was the first time he’s been through an intense offseason program. His mindset is different. He’s learning to be a pro and what it takes to stay at that level: maturity, understanding the opportunity. To take that next leap as a player, his mentality it’s like a switch cut on. He wanted to grow and go through uncomfortable moments in the gym and grow to to get better. I’m excited for Perrion.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.