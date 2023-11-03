Texans advising fans to arrive early for Sunday’s game due to highway construction

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans are urging fans to plan to arrive early for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.

The reasons why: construction projects that could impact gameday traffic.

There is construction on 610/288 highways and on Westridge.

For fans who part in the Blue and Green lots, this has an effect. It also impacts anyone exiting Kirby Drive or that uses 288 North and South.

That means fans need to allot for extra time to get to the stadium.

Here are some parking tips from the Texans:

If they don’t have parking, the team recommends looking for a “Know Before You Go” email from the Texans.

Purchasing parking online through that email link is less expensive and more convenient.

Buying mobile passes and using the hangtags allows for parking traffic to flow more quickly.

In partnership with Houston TranStar, the Texans are using new innovation to control the lights around NRG Stadium.

Houston TranStar is present in the Texans’ command post at NRG Stadium to monitor and control traffic signals.

Just because there isn’t a police officer standing at the intersection, doesn’t mean that lights and traffic aren’t being controlled during gameday traffic times.

