Texans’ Robert Woods expected to miss Sunday’s game, Michael Deiter steps in at center, Dameon Pierce didn’t practice

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks with Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter (63) ahead of the start of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Willfredo Lee, File)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Robert Woods is not slated to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday due to a foot injury that kept him out against the Carolina Panthers, according to league sources.

Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins returned to practice from a knee injury and is trending toward playing Sunday after being out for the loss to Carolina, per sources.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce didn’t practice during the portion open to reporters.

Former Miami Dolphins starting center Michael Deiter is the replacement for rookie center Jarrett Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Deiter, 27, is a former third-round draft pick from Wisconsin who has played in six of seven games this season, appearing in 19 total snaps for five percent of the offensive playing time. He played no offensive snaps last season after starting eight games in 2022 for the Dolphins. Deiter and the Texans face a huge challenge potentially if massive Buccaneers defensive tackle returns from a groin injury that sidelined him against last week. Rookie center Juice Scruggs remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He is regarded as a week or two away from being ready, per league sources.

Tight end Brevin Jordan remains out with a foot injury as he deals with plantar fasciitis.

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil didn’t practice Wednesday as the team continues to rest and manage his knee injury. He is expected to play Sunday.

Woods has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets this season.

Woods was signed this offseason to a two-year, $15.25 million contract that includes $10 million in full guarantees and a maximum value of $17 million.

Woods was released by the Tennessee Titans during the offseason. He was previously with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

A former Buffalo Bills second-round pick from USC, Woods caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Titans. He has 645 career catches for 7,831 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Texans officially signed running back J.J. Taylor and center Lecitus Smith to the practice squad, releasing cornerback Isaac Austin and defensive end Derek Rivers from the practice squad.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com