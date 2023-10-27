Houston Dynamo FC in the postseason: This is how the MLS playoffs work, and when H-Town will play

HOUSTON – The men of Houston Dynamo FC are in the Major League Soccer playoffs this season!

The team are scheduled to face Real Salt Lake this Sunday at Shell Energy Stadium this Sunday in a best-of-3 series.

Tickets to this Sunday’s game are on sale. All MLS Cup games will air on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

How do the MLS playoffs work?

The MLS playoffs consist of seven rounds, including a wild card round. Before that, all clubs play their regularly scheduled games the weekend before the playoffs begin, commonly referred to as “Decision Day.”

Eighteen teams will qualify for the MLS playoffs.

The first round begins this weekend, followed by two more rounds in a best-of-3 series. The winner advances to the conference semifinals, then the conference finals, and finally the MLS Cup final.

More on the MLS playoffs here.

When will the Dynamo play?

Round 1 @ Shell Energy Stadium - Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Round 2 @ Salt Lake City - Monday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Round 3 (If necessary) @ Shell Energy Stadium - Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

