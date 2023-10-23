77º
Join Insider

Sports

‘Free Bryan Abreu’: Astros fans show support to reliever following suspension

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Astros, Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros, ALCS
Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu celebrates the last out of the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros fans are showing their support to RHP Bryan Abreu after he was suspended two games for what umpires said he “intentionally” hit Rangers’ Adolis Garcia during Game 5 of the ALCS.

In response to MLB’s punishment to Abreu, Astros fans responded in full force with signs, t-shirts, posters, and much more at Minute Maid Park with the words “FREE BRYAN ABREU.”

However, as reported by KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander, Abreu is reported to be available to pitch for the Astros in Game 6 after appealing his suspension. He is expected to have a hearing with MLB this week.

It was unclear who originally made the signs, or who came up with it.

During the first inning in Game 6, Garcia was met with a sea of boos from Astros fans from the stands as he walked to the plate. Garcia had struck out.

See how social media users reacted to the “Free Bryan Abreu” signs.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email