‘Free Bryan Abreu’: Astros fans show support to reliever following suspension

Houston Astros fans are showing their support to RHP Bryan Abreu after he was suspended two games for what umpires said he “intentionally” hit Rangers’ Adolis Garcia during Game 5 of the ALCS.

In response to MLB’s punishment to Abreu, Astros fans responded in full force with signs, t-shirts, posters, and much more at Minute Maid Park with the words “FREE BRYAN ABREU.”

However, as reported by KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander, Abreu is reported to be available to pitch for the Astros in Game 6 after appealing his suspension. He is expected to have a hearing with MLB this week.

It was unclear who originally made the signs, or who came up with it.

During the first inning in Game 6, Garcia was met with a sea of boos from Astros fans from the stands as he walked to the plate. Garcia had struck out.

See how social media users reacted to the “Free Bryan Abreu” signs.

Those Free Bryan Abreu signs are the best! Who did them? I want to give them a hug lol. — Dee (@imdeegarcia) October 23, 2023

FREE BRYAN ABREU — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕓 🌟 (@jakedc6) October 23, 2023

All Astros fans pulling up to Game 6 tomorrow. Free Bryan Abreu! #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/lkk93tRM3W — Alex Castro (@Alex_castroTx) October 22, 2023

Im loving the FREE BRYAN ABREU signs lmaooooo — Gee (@_keepingupwithg) October 23, 2023

astros fans had a productive off day pic.twitter.com/49i8jJE2KE — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) October 23, 2023