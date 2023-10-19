RECRUIT SCOOP: Small-Town Prospect drawing Eyes of Texas, Among Others

The Hitchcock Bulldogs have become a powerhouse in Texas Class 3A football with major Division I recruits across the field.

Class of 2025 ATH Kelshaun Johnson is a player who’s having a tremendous junior year and has seen major increase in his recruitment since August.

“I feel like I’ve been showing out this year,” Johnson said. “Last year, I felt like I played okay but this year I’m showing everyone why I should be one of the top players at my position.”

The talented wide receiver has definitely shown his D1 talent on the field and it has translated into his recruitment heating up with Power 5 schools showing major interest as of late.

“Texas has really been pushing hard for me right now," he said. "I have a really strong relationship with Coach (Chris) Jackson, we talk almost everyday."

Johnson also mentioned that USC, Penn State, Kansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas Tech, TCU, Ole Miss and Tennessee have been in constant contact as well. He will be taking a visit to Texas Tech soon and will be at USC Nov. 4th.

What's the timeline for the rest of his recruitment?

“I plan to cut down my schools in the summer to a Top 5 and commit before my senior year.”

So, what’s the goal him and the team the rest of the season?

“I feel like we can make it to State. A lot of people have doubted us and we have been proving them wrong.”