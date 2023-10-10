Texans sign defensive end Kerry Hyder to practice squad, release Geron Christian and Lance McCutcheon

(Jed Jacobsohn, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., left, applies pressure to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

HOUSTON – The Texans bolstered their depth on the defensive line, signing veteran defensive end Kerry Hyder to their practice squad.

Hyder, 32, is a former Texas Tech player who played for coach DeMeco Ryans with the San Francisco 49ers. He has previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

He has 161 career tackles and 22 sacks with six fumble recoveries.

Hyder was released by the 49ers on Oct. 6. He signed a one-year contract with them this offseason. He played in four games for them this season, recording one tackle for a loss and one quarterback hit.

The Texans released offensive tackle Geron Christian, who played extensively against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon from the practice squad.

