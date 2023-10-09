GO ‘STROS! Houston Astros to host watch parties for ALDS Games 3, 4

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Bregman against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston, are you Ready 2 Repeat?

The Houston Astros traveled to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Twins for Games three and four in the American League Division Series.

While some Houstonians will be in Minneapolis to cheer for the ‘Stros, the team will be hosting watch parties for those staying home.

Houston, it’s time to defend the crown 👑🤘



Join us Tuesday 10/10 at 2:30pm in the Biergarten for our official Astros watch party to root on our @astros as they continue their reign for the ALDS!!🏟️🍻#ready2reign #karbach #crawfordbock pic.twitter.com/sHunFiWMuW — Karbach Brewing (@karbachbrewing) October 7, 2023

Those watch parties will take place at Karbach Brewing Co. (2032 Karbach Street, Houston)on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Fans can enjoy photo-ops, music, and special appearances by Orbit and the Astros Shooting Stars.

Game 3 - Oct. 10

Watch Party starts at 2:30 p.m.

Game begins at 3:07 p.m.

Game 4 - Oct. 11

Watch party starts at 12:30 p.m.

Game begins at 1:07 p.m.