‘You MUST stop here’: Why Astros fans traveling to Minneapolis ahead of ALDS Game 3 should try this burger

MINNEAPOLIS – When Astros fans travel to Minneapolis for the American League Division Series, they’ll have plenty to do and explore, including tasting a famous burger called the “Juicy Lucy!”

“I come here a lot. I come for the Juicy Lucy. When you bite it, it melts right into your mouth,” said Minneapolis native Gerald Jones.

The Juicy Lucy is an icon in Minneapolis.

“Oh my god. If you ever come to Minnesota, you must, must, must stop here in Minneapolis. You got to make sure to get the juicy Lucy and the fries. Amazing,” said Minneapolis native Ismael Rodriguez.

Matt’s Bar, at the corner of East 35th Street and South Cedar Avenue, has been serving up the Juicy Lucy for 69 years.

“It’s got American cheese on the inside for some reason, it has just blown people’s minds,” said Anastasia Hoff with Matt’s Bar.

It’s even been named the best burger in America, among other awards. President Barack Obama even stopped for a presidential visit.

“I think it’s because it’s just what we do, we haven’t expanded on it, we do one thing and we do it really freakin’ well,” said Hoff.

They keep it simple and make everything in house, something they believe has brought people back for decades.

“It’s the best burger you’re gonna have, I mean maybe even in your life,” said Hoff.

Matt’s Bar is less than 15 minutes from Target Field, which is a quick stop for Astros fans.