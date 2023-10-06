74º
🍌We’re going BANANAS: The Savannah Bananas are coming to Minute Maid Park in 2024

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Stephen B. Morton, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston, it’s time to go BANANAS!

The Savannah Bananas announced on Thursday that the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will take place at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros on March 9, 2024.

Tickets for the Savannah Bananas are not on sale just yet. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the ticket lottery.

The Savannah-based baseball team plays their home games at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, but every year they take their show on the road on their annual Banana Ball World Tour. They’ve gone viral on social media featuring players in kilts, a dancing first base coach, and players backflipping while catching fly balls.

This isn’t the first time the Bananas were in the Houston area -- during the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour, they stopped by Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

For more information on the Savannah Bananas, click here.

To sign up for the ticket lottery, click here.

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern.

