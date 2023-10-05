Texans’ Tytus Howard back from broken hand: ‘It feels good, a long eight weeks. It’s been a lot’

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Tytus Howard #71 of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during introductions against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Inside the Texans’ locker room, Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard held court Wednesday. It marked a big day for the offensive line with his return to practice after recovering from a badly broken right hand that required surgery and having metal pins inserted to aid the healing process.

Not only was Howard back on the field after being designated for return from injured reserve after missing the first four games of the season, he was joined at practice by Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil as he returned after missing three games with a painful knee injury.

Between having Howard, potentially at left guard with Kendrick Green placed on injured reserve with a torn meniscus and George Fant playing extremely well at right tackle, and the presence of Tunsil, albeit still not 100 percent after being limited in practice, this development provides a major boost to the Texans’ offense.

Howard, back from breaking four bones in his hand kept smiling as he discussed his return to the practice field in advance of Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons. Howard is expected to be officially activated and make his return this week, barring any unexpected setbacks.

“It feels good,” Howard said. “A long eight weeks, excited to be back and play some ball. It was really just the team put me first and gave me time to heal. So, when I tested it, it was all the way healed. Just gave me that chance to get healthy so I can give the team the best chance when I get back.”

It was a difficult medical ordeal. When Howard broke his hand Aug. 5 during training camp days after signing a three-year, $56 million contract extension, there was initial hope that he could make it back for the first game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, it was decided the best thing for Howard’s short-term and long-term outlook was to take another month to let his hand fully heal.

“It was a lot,” Howard said. “I had surgery, I think I broke my hand in like four different places. Getting that strength back, giving it time to heal, it took some time. It was frustrating to go on IR, but that was the best thing for me.

“It gave me the chance to come back and help the team. I feel good now. That’s the only thing that matters. Using one hand, you’re truly grateful to have two hands. When you can’t use one, it’s hard.”

Where will Howard line up against the Falcons? It could be at left guard, a position he displayed promise at during the 2021 season when he started 11 games there and four games at left tackle.

“It just feels good to be back out there,” Howard said. “Anything I can do to help the team, do that and we’ll see how this week goes and wherever they put me at. It’s always exciting to play with L.T. He elevates your game. That 1-2 punch will be lethal.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was noncommittal on where Howard will wind up playing.

“We’ll see where they end up at the end of the week, but it’s good to see guys back out there, and we’ll keep working,” Ryans said. “Guys have been working hard while they’ve been away, which is the most important thing when you are out: ‘Are you working? Are you putting the work in?

“Are you ready to contribute once you get the opportunity to come back?’” When it comes to who is out there, we’ll have the best guys out there who are available, and they’ll do their best. Whatever we need, guys will be ready to go. We’ll put the best five out there.”

Signed to a one-year, $4 million contract at the start of training camp, Fant has stabilized the right side with his steady performances. Fant has allowed just one sack in 273 offensive snaps with 10 pressures and one hit and has a 71.0 pass blocking grade.

“Yeah, Fant has done a really good job, thought he’s been very consistent,” Ryans said. “He’s gotten better. Week in and week out, he’s gotten better, and I’m really pleased with what George has done. He’s been one of the guys who has been a staple for us up front, him and Shaq and they’ve done a really good job on the right side.”

Howard rejoins the Texans when the entire offense is on a roll behind rookie standout quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and the line is on an upswing after a makeshift outfit struggled in the first two games of the season.

Stroud has passed for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 100.6 passer rating. He has set an NFL record with 151 passes without an interception to open his career. He has the second-most passing yards by a quarterback to open their career behind Cam Newton. And he has operated the offense with uncommon maturity and poise, emerging as a team captain.

“C.J. is a baller,” Howard said. “I’m just excited to be back, part of the team and do whatever I can to help us win more games.”

A former first-round draft pick from Alabama State. Howard and Stroud quickly formed a bond when the Texans picked the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist second overall.

“Yeah, me and Tytus have been really cool since the day I got drafted,” Stroud said Wednesday. “He was one of the first people, other than L.T. [Tunsil], to hit me up. We got on the phone and we were just telling each other that we were excited to work with each other. I even remember the day he got paid, and I was super excited and happy for him.

“Me and Ty, really all the linemen, I hang out with the line and the receivers the most. Me and Ty spend a lot of time off the field, hanging, going bowling, just doing extravagant things. ‘He’s hilarious, he’s real funny. He always has a joke or two. He’s really competitive at everything. He doesn’t like losing. He’s going crazy in there with ping-pong right now. And he’s good at bowling, I’m not going to lie. He’s solid.”

Those relationships and communication in the NFL are pivotal. Especailly for a young rebuilding team finding its way under a first-year coach and trying to start a foundation.

“It builds confidence, trust, camraderie,” Howard said. “C.J. always hangs out with the O-line. Building that camraderie off the field is only going to help us gel on the field. Him being the leader of this team, he takes pride in uplifting guys and giving guys confidence.”

The Texans (2-2) are on a two-game winning streak after impressively beating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers by a combined margin of 67-23. During that span, the offensive line allowed zero sacks after surrendering an NFL-high 11 sacks with 19 hits overall on Stroud in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts to open the season.

Howard started every game last season and finished among the top offensive tackles in the NFL statistically.

Although the Texans struggled at first across the line, they played well the past two games. That included shutting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ formidable pass rushing tandem of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and holding them to zero sacks with Austin Deculus and Geron Christian at left tackle, Green at left guard, rookie Jarrett Patterson at center and Mason and Fant on the right side.

Yes, the first two games were rough to watch as Stroud endured a lot of punishment.

“No, it wasn’t really an embarrassment,” Howard said. “We just knew we didn’t play to our standard. As a group, it was the first time playing together the first two weeks and feeling each other out.

“As the weeks went on, those guys started playing better and better. It’s just a true testament to those guys. They held it down pretty good and we’re balling, protecting C.J.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.