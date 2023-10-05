Texans nickel Tavierre Thomas returns to practice from hand injury: ‘It feels great’

Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (4) gets in position during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

HOUSTON – When Texans nickel Tavierre Thomas suffered a broken bone in his hand against the Indianapolis Colts, he didn’t want to miss anytime at all.

So, Thomas finished the game while playing with a soft cast on his hand.

Ultimately, it was decided that he would undergo surgery to repair the damage. And, now, the veteran defensive back is back on the practice field and preparing for a Sunday road game against the Atlanta Falcons after not being placed on injured reserve.

“It feels great, I’m happy to be back,” Thomas said. “We’re winning right now. Hopefully, we can continue going.”

Thomas forced Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson to fumble in the season opener. He has 14 tackles this season and has drawn praise from the coaching staff.

During another play against the Ravens, Thomas popped rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers for a tackle for a loss. He finished his first game as the replacement for his friend, Desmond King, who was a surprise cut during the roster cutdown, with eight tackles. He had a 90.5 Pro Football Focus analytics grade before the injury.

Thomas said he won’t play with any hesitation due to the injury.

“No, when I’m out there, I’m going full-speed, sideline to sideline,” Thomas said. “I’m not worried about my hand. As long as I can use my legs, I’m good. Yeah, I can catch.”

Thomas allowed three receptions on three targets for nine yards against the Ravens. He had no missed tackles. He played 25 snaps in coverage, 14 snaps in run defense and one pass rush snap.

A former undrafted free agent from Ferris State who previously played for the Cleveland Browns, Thomas was re-signed this offseason to a one-year, $3 million deal that included $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary that’s fully guaranteed, a $250,000 per game active roster bonus and a $750,000 playtime incentive for defensive snaps.

Two seasons ago for the Texans playing for former coach Lovie Smith, Thomas recorded a career-high 86 tackles and had two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thomas has 188 career tackles, two interceptions, one sack, two fumble recoveries and five tackles for losses.

“Tavierre did a good job for us,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said after the first game. “He plays the style of football I love to see. He plays with his hair on fire. He’s fast, he’s physical out there. He did a really good job of forcing fumbles, so that’s what we want to see. T.T. plays the style of ball that I like to see.”

Thomas returns to the Texans’ defense at the right time as the 2-2 Texans have won consecutive games. The buy-in under Ryans is strong.

“I feel like that’s starting to happen where everybody is doing their job,” he siad. “I feel like we’re going to continue going on that up right. (Ryan) done played, he knows how we’re feeling. He puts us in position to make plays. Now you see that happening and we’re winning.”

