JJ Watt says his Charity Classic is coming back next year

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt announced that his Charity Classic softball game is coming back.
The former Houston Texans defensive end made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday.
The JJ Watt Charity Classic is scheduled on May 4, 2024, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
Watt said on X that current Houston Texans players will play against former Texans players during the Charity Classic.
The event was not held for the past three years -- as it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More information on the Charity Classic will be released soon on the event webpage, as Watt stated.
I’m not sure this is safe (or even legal) but I do think it would be wildly entertaining 😂— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 3, 2023
Whether it happens or not, the Charity Classic is indeed coming back!
May 4th
at Constellation Field
Houston Texans Alumni
vs.
Houston Texans Current Players
More information soon
🤘🏼 https://t.co/JZhQx2o6W6