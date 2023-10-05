JJ Watt says his Charity Classic is coming back next year

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday, June 29, 2023, by CBS Sports President David Berson.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt announced that his Charity Classic softball game is coming back.

The former Houston Texans defensive end made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday.

The JJ Watt Charity Classic is scheduled on May 4, 2024, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Watt said on X that current Houston Texans players will play against former Texans players during the Charity Classic.

The event was not held for the past three years -- as it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More information on the Charity Classic will be released soon on the event webpage, as Watt stated.