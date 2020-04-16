JJ Watt’s annual charity classic officially canceled

HOUSTON – Another event is affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Texans’ Defensive End J.J. Watt’s annual charity classic, which includes a softball game and home run derby has officially been canceled.

The game was scheduled for June 6. Watt made an announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, however, he promised to still continue his mission with helping after-school athletic programs.

UPDATE: 2020 JJ Watt Charity Classic



Visit https://t.co/AcOlKW9Y4y for more information pic.twitter.com/tWBVJNx6NE — JJ Watt Foundation (@WattFoundation) April 15, 2020

Watt’s foundation promised that tickets purchased for the charity classic on Astros.com would be refunded via the credit card that was used to pay for them.

“If you have purchased tickets via a third party, please contact that third party for refund guidelines,” the organization wrote.

The refund process may take up to 10 days. If you have questions about your ticket purchase or refund, you can contact the Astros via email at TicketOperations@astros.com.

Many who bought tickets to the event took to Twitter Wednesday to say they would rather donate the money the spent on the tickets, rather than receive a refund.

In response, Watt expressed his gratitude to his supports.

“The city of Houston and beyond have been so great to us and we’ve been able to help so many kids around the country because of it,” Watt wrote in part.

Truly grateful to have such kindhearted and generous supporters.



Seeing such generosity gives me great hope for our future.



🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/Lxmufr1eSd — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2020

For more information visit Watt’s foundation page.