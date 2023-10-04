Texans’ outlook for Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil, Tavierre Thomas improving, Josh Jones recovering from hand surgery

HOUSTON – Texans offensive lineman Josh Jones tore a ligament in his hand and underwent surgery, according to league sources.

Jones was sidelined last Sunday for a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to miss at least another game, per sources.

Although Jones is injured and starting left guard Kendrick Green is out with a torn meniscus and likely to undergo surgery, per a source, to repair the damage sustained Sunday against the Steelers, the overall health outlook is improving across the offensive line.

Starting right tackle Tytus Howard is doing great and is expected to be designated for return from injured reserve this week after undergoing hand surgery in training camp for two broken bones with metal hardware inserted to aid the healing process, per sources. Howard could be activated and play this week against the Falcons, if practice goes smoothly.

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has been undergoing treatment and making progress after dealing with swelling in his knee and there is some optimism that he could return this week, per sources.

And nickel Tavierre Thomas, who had hand surgery to address a broken bone, is also expected to return to practice this week, per sources.

Plus, punter Cameron Johnston is set to be designated for return from injured reserve after making a full recovery from a calf injury and the team cutting interim punter Ty Zentner.

Green became the latest in a long list of injuries across the offensive line, including Tunsil and Howard, left guard Kenyon Green (torn labrum, out for season), Jones, center Scruggs (strained hamstring, injured reserve), and center Scott Quessenberry (season-ending knee injury, torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments).

The Texans could shift Jarrett Patterson from center to left guard when Scruggs is activated. Jimmy Morrissey, elevated from the practice squad last Sunday, or Michael Deiter could play left guard against the Falcons. Another candidate is Nick Broeker, who was claimed off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

Scruggs, who remains on injured reserve with a strained hamstring, is expected to be activated within the next few weeks. Ideal scenario for him would be next week against the New Orleans Saints. If not, then he should be ready after the bye in advance of a road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans praised Patterson, a rookie from Notre Dame, on Monday.

“Jarret has done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do,” Ryans said. “I thought he’s done a really good job of stepping in at center where he’s played primarily guard throughout training camp. Stepping in and playing a new position, a very important position for us, he’s done a really nice job for us and he’s improved each week. Very pleased with where Jarret is.”

