PURPLE POWER: Miller flipping script at Willis

Since moving over from Spring High School, head coach Trent Miller has flipped the script at Willis, turning the Wildkats into a juggernaut team in year two.

With DJ Lagway running Miller’s electric offensive scheme and a defense that has stepped up from last year, the Wildkats are sitting at 5-0, tied for first in district and their best start since 2016.

“This is the first time this team has been 5-0 in a 6A district,” said Miller. “Knocking off back-to-back playoff teams in Week 1 and 2 of district play and sitting at 3-0 in the district is something this town hasn’t seen in a while, so it’s been exciting.”

So what’s been the secret sauce to Willis’ hot start in year two?

“The biggest piece that was missing from last year to this year was having a full offseason period,” he said. “Building a program and a culture that does things the way we do things takes time.”

The offense has been the strength of this Wildkats team this year bringing back a star-studded unit.

“I think the big key is DJ being healthy," Miller said. "Last year he was banged up throughout the season and having him 100-percent has been huge. Bigger than that though, I think was being able to break down concepts on plays for the skill players and offensive lineman this offseason.

“Teaching them why we run these plays and what we are trying to do has made huge strides in our growth this year.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildkats have stepped up year over year and have come out with a chip on their shoulder.

“Defensively, the biggest jump we’ve made is the attitude, giving 100-percent every play," he said. "Our boys are hungry and have that -- sharks in the water mentality.”

Quarterback DJ Lagway (Florida-commit) is having an MVP-caliber season but Miller has been really impressed with some other athletes who have really upped their game.

“Starting defensively, Josiah Stephens is playing like an absolute monster," he said. "Having him make plays up front and getting some big time sacks, it’s been huge for our defense. Also, Brock Perry our middle linebacker has shed some weight and has been effective sideline to sideline hitting with some attitude.”

Miller also mentioned Imauree Holmes (ATH), Jermaine Bishop Jr. (ATH) and Carter Jenkins (DB), who are all playing at a high level right now in the secondary.

Offensively?

“Debraun Hampton is a guy who’s having a breakout year at wide receiver," he said. "The development to his game that he made in the offseason is showing. Jermaine Bishop Jr. as a two-way player has been that spark on offense when we need a big play."

Terri Lawerence (RB), Jalen Mickens (WR) and Daylion Robinson (ATH) have all been having big year’s so far for the Wildkats and have Miller feeling good about the offense.

The undefeated Wildkats and Miller have the Willis community believing and the Friday Night Light vibes are spreading throughout the town and school.

“The beauty of being in a one-horse town is that everybody feeds off each other, good or bad,” Miller said. “With the success all the programs are having right now at Willis, it trickles down to everyone. Everybody is drinking the same kool-aid right now.”