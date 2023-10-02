MONDAY HUDDLE: Red River Showdown back to glory days with Texas, Oklahoma unbeaten

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Texas-Oklahoma set for biggest Red River Showdown in years

After neither Texas and Oklahoma were ranked going into last year’s annual contest in Dallas, otherwise known as the Red River Showdown, the rivalry is sure back with a vengeance this year.

As it has for many times in its history, the Red River Showdown figures to be the center of the college football world when No. 3 Texas and No. 14 Oklahoma hook up.

This is the first time each team will enter the game unbeaten since 2011, when Oklahoma throttled Texas, 55-17.

The Longhorns will be looking to reverse recent dominance by Oklahoma in the game.

Since 2010, Oklahoma is 9-4 in the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma also beat Texas in the 2018 Big 12 championship game.

The Longhorns - who routed Oklahoma 49-0 last year - will be looking to win two in a row against Oklahoma for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

Stroud continues to amaze for Texans

There is still plenty of season to be played, but at the moment, the winner of this year’s NFL Rookie of the Year award is obvious.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to impress and play like a veteran, leading the Texans to a lopsided win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Just how good has he been?

The 1,212 yards Stroud has thrown for is the second-most passing yards by a quarterback through four starts in NFL history.

Stroud has yet to throw an interception either, which at the moment is the third-longest streak without an interception to begin a career in NFL history.

North Shore keeps streak alive with win in battle of unbeatens

A highly-anticipated matchup turned into another rout for Galena Park North Shore on Friday.

The Mustangs improved their district winning streak to 38 straight games and their overall winning streak to 22 straight with a 42-6 win over a C.E. King squad that also entered the game unbeaten.

North Shore will play in another battle of unbeatens this week when it takes on 5-0 Summer Creek.