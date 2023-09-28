SHINING BRIGHT: Armstrong-Behe stars on court; cheer team

EVERY CAMPUS HAS ITS SHINING STAR.

Senior Salem Armstrong-Behe seamlessly embodies that role with style.

The first thing that piques one’s attention is the uniqueness of her name.

“I was born in October, and my Dad has always been a Halloween freak,” she laughed. “My name was initially going to be Scarlet, but it didn’t give off the Halloween vibe. Eventually, my parents landed on ‘Salem’ from the Salem Witch Trials.”

Given the fact that she is a leading figure on both the Warriors cheerleading and volleyball teams, Armstrong- Behe is a difficult figure to miss on the school grounds.

Despite the commitment of doubling up in athletics, she still manages to thrive.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I love staying active, especially now that I’m a senior and have a leadership position,” said Armstrong-Behe. “I’ve been here since the second grade, so it’s been such a great experience to be with girls who I’ve grown up with. We grew together, learned together and competed together. I kind of just wanted to get as much of that as possible.”

It’s that same connection that has made Armstrong- Behe the person she is today.

“Being here (TWCA) for essentially my entire education, I have built friendships that I would never have had otherwise,” she said. “It’s also shaped me into the woman I am today, particularly through Christianity and knowing my faith better. This experience, the friends and the community has allowed me to progress in so many ways.”

While she emphasized the love she feels towards volleyball, Armstrong-Behe’s true passion lies where it all began for her.

2023-24 The Woodlands Christian Academy CheerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“My Mom was a cheerleader for the University of Tennessee, so I’ve always wanted to follow in her footsteps,” Armstrong-Behe said. “I grew up in competitive cheerleading and dance. It always came naturally to me. I just love everything about the sport, getting to perform in front of people. I’m a very girly- girl, so getting ready for games is always fun to me.

“But, I think the skill required for it can be overlooked at times. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes, because we’re not just out there yelling at people. There are stunts, tumbling, coordination and choreography involved throughout. Doing that in college would be tremendous.”

Whether she’s on the court or on the field in the future, count on this star to keep shining.