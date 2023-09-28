Astros’ pitcher Hector Neris speaks out after on-field incident against Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ pitcher Hector Neris broke his silence after he shouted at Julio Rodriguez during a strikeout in the sixth inning, causing benches on both sides to clear.

In a statement to KPRC 2, Neris issued an apology to Rodriguez, his family, and the Mariners after the incident.

Neris also turned down reports that he apparently used a homophobic slur at Rodriguez, which he said it wasn’t true.

RELATED: Astros’ Neris shouts at Mariners’ Rodríguez after strikeout, causing benches to empty

Read his statement to KPRC 2 below:

First, I want to apologize to Julio, his family, and the Mariners organization. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Julio as a person and a player. He means so much to baseball and the communities in the United States and back home in the Dominican Republic. He is a great player and a better person and deserves to be recognized that way.

Secondly, Julio has been a friend dating back to 2020, when we spent the pandemic working out together. We have had a friendly competition when one beats the other on the field, something that is customary in the Dominican Republic and especially among friends. My intent in going towards Julio was to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years.

I recognize that last night I should not have gone towards him like I did. I did not mean to disrespect him, his family, or the Mariners. I do understand how my actions could be interpreted that way.

Last, there were reports that I used a homophobic slur, which are simply incorrect. That did not happen and any suggestion to the contrary is wrong. My mother raised me to love and respect people for who they are and that is how I live my life.

The Astros won 8-3 on Wednesday night.