Dynamo FC faces Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: Where to watch the US Open Cup Final in Houston

HOUSTON – The boys of Houston Dynamo FC are headed to Miami to face off superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami this Wednesday night!
Both teams will compete for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
While both teams battle it out in Miami, Dynamo FC fans can watch the biggest game of the tournament at several bars hosting watch parties.
Here’s a list where you can watch the Dynamo!
Address: 2401 Texas Ave, Houston
Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Address: 2120 Walker St, Houston
Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Address: 16000 Dillard Dr. Suite F, Jersey Village
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Address: 941 W 18th St, Houston
Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
