Dynamo FC faces Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: Where to watch the US Open Cup Final in Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Dynamo FC, Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, Things To Do
Left - Dynamo's Hector Herrera; right - Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The boys of Houston Dynamo FC are headed to Miami to face off superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami this Wednesday night!

Both teams will compete for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

While both teams battle it out in Miami, Dynamo FC fans can watch the biggest game of the tournament at several bars hosting watch parties.

Here’s a list where you can watch the Dynamo!

Texas Tailgate

Address: 2401 Texas Ave, Houston

Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Pitch 25

Address: 2120 Walker St, Houston

Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Senate Avenue Brewing Company

Address: 16000 Dillard Dr. Suite F, Jersey Village

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Eureka Heights

Address: 941 W 18th St, Houston

Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

