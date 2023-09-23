Shaq Griffin steps in for injured Derek Stingley Jr. ‘‘Why they brought me in, I’ll hold thespot down until he’s ready’

HOUSTON – Backpedaling out of his stance, mirroring the movement of fellow veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, Shaq Griffin looked fluid and quick in drills during practice sessions this week.

Griffin will need that athleticism and footwork on Sunday in a road game against a Jacksonville Jaguars offense headlined by strong-armed quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a talented receiving corps led by Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

Griffin, signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract by the Texans this offseason after being cut by the Jaguars while still recovering from back surgery, is the replacement for injured starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Stingley suffered a serious hamstring injury and is expected to be out six to eight weeks and will be placed on injured reserve, according to league sources.

An injury crisis situation like this one is why Griffin was signed to be the third outside corner behind Nelson and Stingley.

“Oh man, I’m definitely ready,” Griffin told KPRC 2. “I’m definitely a guy that can bring that communication I feel like the defense was lacking the last couple of games. That’s been the main focus, make sure everybody gets the call. I feel like with my experience I can definitely bring that and help the defense run a little bit more smooth.

“Definitely, everything does happen for a reason and we’re definitely praying for Stingley. That’s why they brought me in, to be ready to step in wherever I’m need. I’ll hold the spot down until he’s ready. It’s a tough situation, but I’m ready to step up and be whatever the team needs me to be.”

A 2019 Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks cut by the Jaguars in March after signing a three-year, $44.5 million contract in 2021, Griffin was signed to a one-year deal that included $3 million guaranteed this offseason. Griffin has been targeted twice this season as a backup in the first two games of the season for the winless Texans, allowing one catch for 29 yards. Griffin has 329 career tackles and six interceptions.

“I feel like it will be good,” Griffin said. “I’m definitely ready to see some guys who I’ve been with for a minute, get a chance to compete. I think it will still be a lot of emotions as well. I’m excited.

“The next person has to be ready. It’s a next-man-up kind of game. Every person has to be ready. It’s something we don’t look forward to, but it’s something we know can happen. Everybody has to be prepared

When Griffin got hurt last season in training camp, he only lasted five games and five starts before he was placed on injured reserve. Griffin attempted to play through the injury, but it didn’t last. Ultimately, it took a long time to get healthy. One NFL general manager told KPRC 2 that he wouldn’t have signed Griffin to the contract the Texans did because of the back injury. Texans general manager Nick Caserio took a chance on Griffin as a relatively expensive insurance policy behind Stingley and Nelson. Now, the Texans need him to be a starter.

#Texans secondary which will play without Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) and Tavierre Thomas (broken hand, surgery) Sunday against. Shaq Griffin (0) and Steven Nelson (21) primary outside corners #Jaguars @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/C99bmTJQr3 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2023

“Everything happens for a reason,” Griffin said of the injury. “I don’t dwell on that now. I went through that whole process of getting from the injury to where I am now. I have my moments where I think and I had to deal with the injury, but I’m also happy it did happen because it gave me that life back for football, the love. Everything that football brought to me and brought me back is why I’m here.”

Griffin is a 6-foot, 198-pound former Seahawks third-round draft pick from Central Florida whose brother, Shaquem, played with him in Seattle. Griffin, 28, has 59 career pass deflections and one sack.

“Shaq has done a good job for us, obviously from when we brought him in,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “He’s a veteran corner, he’s played a lot of ball. He’s a physical corner. I would say he’s one of our better tacklers at the edge. He’s shown that in preseason games and as we’ve gone through the weeks here. I feel good about what he’s done and where his growth has been for us.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about Griffin on Friday and emphasized he has high expectations for him and any player who lines up on his defense.

“I expect all of our guys, whoever is out there, we just expect our guys to do their job,” Ryans said. “Play with passion, play with intensity and play together.”

In Lawrence, the Jaguars have a classic pocket passer with enough mobility to escape pressure. He’s coming off a breakthrough season. Last year, one of his worst games was against the Texans as he was intercepted by Stingley and nickel Desmond King.

“Been around Trevor for a minute, lot of respect for him.” Griffin said. “On first and second down, we have to win on those downs. Our job is to help and compete and win on first and second downs and put the game in his hands on third-and-long and take away some of his key pieces and let Trevor make some mistakes. He has a lot of weapons. We know he likes to get the ball out quick. We need to get him in third-and-long and make him make some tough decisions.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.