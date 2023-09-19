RAMPING IT UP: District-play shows who's who in Updated Volleyball Rankings

The first round of district play in the H-Town volleyball scene is nearly wrapped up, and expectations could not be higher.

Throughout their respective divisional matchups, Grand Oaks, Cinco Ranch and Stratford continue to dominate the Class 6A scene. Meanwhile, teams like College Park, Tompkins, Fort Bend Austin and Seven Lakes are re-establishing themselves as serious contenders.

In Class 5A, Fulshear and Barbers Hill are still at the top of the charts, but Foster, Friendswood and Goose Creek Memorial are surging. Those could certainly be interesting matchups should any of these squads meet in the postseason.

As they enter their divisional race, Episcopal appears to be the team to beat among their SPC counterparts. Furthermore, the onus will be on Lutheran South, FBCA and Concordia Lutheran to conquer their TAPPS opponents.

Here are the updated VYPE weekly rankings.

THE VYPE RANKINGS

Class 6A Top 20 (Numbers in parentheses indicate current record)

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies (34-1; 7-0 in district)

2. Cinco Ranch Cougars (23-5; 7-0 in district)

3. Stratford Spartans (26-6; 3-0 in district)

4. Langham Creek Lobos (25-7; 3-0 in district)

5. Cypress Ranch Mustangs (22-5; 3-0 in district)

6. Pearland Dawson Eagles (25-8; 2-0 in district)

7. Deer Park Deer (22-9; 2-0 in district)

8. Tomball Memorial Wildcats (25-8; 3-0 in district)

9. Pearland Oilers (24-9; 3-0 in district)

10. Katy Tompkins Falcons (18-8; 5-1 in district)

11. College Park Cavaliers (16-6; 5-1 in district)

12. Ridge Point Panthers (21-13; 6-1 in district)

13. The Woodlands Highlanders (22-13; 5-2 in district)

14. Seven Lakes Spartans (18-12; 5-1 in district)

15. Clear Springs Chargers (21-12; 3-0 in district)

16. Katy Jordan Warriors (21-10; 4-2 in district)

17. Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (19-13; 5-1 in district)

18. Bridgeland Bears (18-10; 2-1 in district)

19. Jersey Village Falcons (23-9; 2-1 in district)

20. Humble Wildcats (25-3; 1-1 in district)

Langham Creek Lobos

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Foster Falcons

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Seven Lakes Spartans

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Fulshear Chargers

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

St. John's Mavericks

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Katy Tompkins Falcons

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Friendswood Mustangs

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Deer Park Deer

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Class 5A Top 10

1. Fulshear Chargers (21-4; 1-0 in district)

2. Barbers Hill Eagles (26-7; 3-0 in district)

3. Foster Falcons (21-7; 3-0 in district)

4. Friendswood Mustangs (15-9; 2-0 in district)

5. Montgomery Bears (21-10; 1-2 in district)

6. Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (19-9; 3-0 in district)

7. Galveston Ball Tornadoes (20-10; 1-2 in district)

8. Magnolia Bulldogs (14-13; 1-2 in district)

9. Baytown Sterling Rangers (12-12; 2-1 in district)

10. Magnolia West Mustangs (12-12; 2-1 in district)

Private School Top 10

1. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers (27-7; 4-0 in district)

2. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles (20-3; 4-0 in district)

3. Episcopal Knights (21-9; 0-0 in district)

4. Concordia Lutheran Crusaders (26-10; 1-0 in district)

5. St. John's Mavericks (13-8; 1-0 in district)

6. The John Cooper School Dragons (14-6; 0-0 in district)

7. Rosehill Christian Eagles (14-8; 3-0 in district)

8. Legacy Prep Lions (19-2-4; 0-0 in district)

9. Kinkaid School Falcons (7-6; 1-0 in district)

10. The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors (7-8; 0-2 in district)