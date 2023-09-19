(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

DOMINANCE: Lamar, Willis crush opponents in light week of action; Updated VYPE Rankings

It was a light week in Greater Houston high school football as teams took a breather before district play ramps up.

However, there were some interesting match-ups that influenced the VYPE Rankings.

Ridge Point remains the bullies of Fort Bend ISD as the Panthers beat Hightower is a tight game. Willis blew out Conroe, while Dickinson took down Klein Oak in a 37-8 romp.

Looking ahead to this week, here are some big-time matchups.

-- Pearland faces Shadow Creek in huge District 23-6A game.

-- Lake Creek plays Randle in a district title game.

-- Fort Bend Marshall and Port Neches-Groves face off in a 2022 playoff rematch.

-- Tomball Memorial and Klein Cain battle for playoff positioning.

-- In strange contest, Episcopal hosts Legacy the School of Sports Science.

…

HARD FLEX – The Willis Wildkats demolished ranked Conroe, 63-14, behind an explosive offense and QB DJ Lagway, Jr.

BIGGEST SURPRISE – The Scarborough Spartans are 3-0 on the season. Coach Darris Lewis is turning things around.

SLEEPER – The Santa Fe Indians have run up a 3-0 record this fall, but Dayton is up next.

PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK IN – St. Thomas is the real deal. The Eagles took down state-power Austin Regents over the weekend.

Photos by Andy Tolbert

VYPE’s CLASS 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 Atascocita Eagles

No. 3 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 4 Lamar Texans

No. 5 CE King Panthers

No. 6 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 7 Jordan Warriors

No. 8 Katy Tigers

No. 9 Willis Wildkats

No. 10 Hightower Hurricanes

No. 11 Bridgeland Bears

No. 12 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 13 Deer Park Deer

No. 14 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 15 Nimitz Cougars

No. 16 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

No. 17 Cypress Springs Panthers

No. 18 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 19 Westfield Mustangs

No. 20 Dickinson Gators

No. 21 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 22 Pearland Oilers

No. 23 Conroe Tigers

No. 24 Klein Oak Panthers

No. 25 Ridge Point Panthers

...

VYPE’s CLASS 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs

No. 3 Fulshear Chargers

No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 5 Randle Lions

No. 6 Texas City Stings

No. 7 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 8 Angleton Wildcats

No. 9 Manvel Mavs

No. 10 Santa Fe Indians

…

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs

No. 2 Bellville Brahmas

No. 3 Columbus Cardinals

No. 4 Iowa Colony Pioneers

No. 5 Bay City Blackcats

No. 6 Furr Brahmas

No. 7 Stafford Spartans

No. 8 Needville Bluejays

No. 9 Scarborough Spartans

No. 10 Sealy Tigers

…

VYPE’s Top 5 Private School Rankings

No. 1 St. Thomas Eagles

No. 2 Episcopal Knights

No. 3 Kinkaid Falcons

No. 4 Legacy Prep Lions

No. 5 Cypress Christian Warriors