DOMINANCE: Lamar, Willis crush opponents in light week of action; Updated VYPE Rankings

It was a light week in Greater Houston high school football as teams took a breather before district play ramps up.
However, there were some interesting match-ups that influenced the VYPE Rankings.
Ridge Point remains the bullies of Fort Bend ISD as the Panthers beat Hightower is a tight game. Willis blew out Conroe, while Dickinson took down Klein Oak in a 37-8 romp.
Looking ahead to this week, here are some big-time matchups.
-- Pearland faces Shadow Creek in huge District 23-6A game.
-- Lake Creek plays Randle in a district title game.
-- Fort Bend Marshall and Port Neches-Groves face off in a 2022 playoff rematch.
-- Tomball Memorial and Klein Cain battle for playoff positioning.
-- In strange contest, Episcopal hosts Legacy the School of Sports Science.
…
HARD FLEX – The Willis Wildkats demolished ranked Conroe, 63-14, behind an explosive offense and QB DJ Lagway, Jr.
BIGGEST SURPRISE – The Scarborough Spartans are 3-0 on the season. Coach Darris Lewis is turning things around.
SLEEPER – The Santa Fe Indians have run up a 3-0 record this fall, but Dayton is up next.
PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK IN – St. Thomas is the real deal. The Eagles took down state-power Austin Regents over the weekend.
Photos by Andy Tolbert
VYPE’s CLASS 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 Atascocita Eagles
No. 3 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 4 Lamar Texans
No. 5 CE King Panthers
No. 6 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 7 Jordan Warriors
No. 8 Katy Tigers
No. 9 Willis Wildkats
No. 10 Hightower Hurricanes
No. 11 Bridgeland Bears
No. 12 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 13 Deer Park Deer
No. 14 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 15 Nimitz Cougars
No. 16 Tomball Memorial Wildcats
No. 17 Cypress Springs Panthers
No. 18 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 19 Westfield Mustangs
No. 20 Dickinson Gators
No. 21 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 22 Pearland Oilers
No. 23 Conroe Tigers
No. 24 Klein Oak Panthers
No. 25 Ridge Point Panthers
...
VYPE’s CLASS 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs
No. 3 Fulshear Chargers
No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 5 Randle Lions
No. 6 Texas City Stings
No. 7 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 8 Angleton Wildcats
No. 9 Manvel Mavs
No. 10 Santa Fe Indians
…
VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs
No. 2 Bellville Brahmas
No. 3 Columbus Cardinals
No. 4 Iowa Colony Pioneers
No. 5 Bay City Blackcats
No. 6 Furr Brahmas
No. 7 Stafford Spartans
No. 8 Needville Bluejays
No. 9 Scarborough Spartans
No. 10 Sealy Tigers
…
VYPE’s Top 5 Private School Rankings
No. 1 St. Thomas Eagles
No. 2 Episcopal Knights
No. 3 Kinkaid Falcons
No. 4 Legacy Prep Lions
No. 5 Cypress Christian Warriors