Astros’ Ryne Stanek to undergo rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ right-hand pitcher Ryne Stanek will begin his rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday evening.
Stanek, who is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out in 48.2 innings in the past 53 appearances with the Astros, suffered an ankle injury on Sept. 4
Since he signed with the Astros in 2021, Stanek made 184 relief appearances.
The Space Cowboys will start their final series of 2023 against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
