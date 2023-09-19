92º
Astros’ Ryne Stanek to undergo rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek throws to the plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ right-hand pitcher Ryne Stanek will begin his rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday evening.

Stanek, who is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out in 48.2 innings in the past 53 appearances with the Astros, suffered an ankle injury on Sept. 4

Since he signed with the Astros in 2021, Stanek made 184 relief appearances.

The Space Cowboys will start their final series of 2023 against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

