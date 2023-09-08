102º
Astros’ Jeremy Peña nominated for 2023 Roberto Clemente Award; Voting is now open

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena celebrates after hitting a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 24, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTONAstros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña is among several MLB stars nominated for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award.

According to MLB, the Roberto Clemente Award, named after the Pittsburgh Pirates legend for his achievements and character, is given to players who participated in community and philanthropic activities focused on important issues ranging from awareness and fundraising to supporting those with cancer or with special needs.

Peña’s contributions to communities he called home, including the launch of Peña’s Pals, an organization celebrating kids and their development in academics, earned him the nomination.

In July, he attended a charity bowling night hosted by fellow pitchers Framber Valdez and Hector Neris, which helped raise money benefiting Houston and Dominican Republic charities.

Other players include Carlos Correa (former Astros SS, now with the Twins), Yankees’ Aaron Judge, and Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera.

Voting has begun for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. To vote, click here.

Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern.

