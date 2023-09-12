THE 411: Dejesus prepares to go the distance for Lee cross

WHEN IT COMES TO LONG-DISTANCE RUNNING, AN INDIVIDUAL SUCCEEDS OUT OF SHEER WILL AND ENDURANCE.

Fortunately for Baytown Lee, one of their premier cross country runners – senior Lesly Dejesus – has endurance to spare.

Coming off a 2022 season in which she advanced to the UIL Area Meet, Dejesus intends to step up her game this Fall with a reinvigorated confidence to surpass her goals.

This is the 411, where we get a more in-depth look at Lee senior Lesly Dejesus.

VYPE: What made you get into cross country?

DEJESUS: “Well, I first got into cross country starting in elementary school. Other people might have hated the Pacer Test, but it really unlocked my passion for running and I’ve kept up with it ever since.”

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

VYPE: Has that passion gotten stronger as you’ve improved?

DEJESUS:“Yes. I really have to give credit to my coaches. They support every decision we make and have pushed us to our limits, which is something that is necessary in this sport.”

VYPE: What are your goals for this year?

DEJESUS: “My goal is to advance to Regionals. I missed out on the Regionals by one spot a year ago. That was mostly because I lacked confidence, but now I trust in the training I’ve been put through and I know what I’m capable of.”

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Baytown Lee Cross CountryJamey Wright (VYPE)

VYPE: Take me through a day in your training life.

DEJESUS: “I really only train on the weekends. That consists of my long runs. So, I will wake up at 5 am and get ready to run. I mostly choose treadmills nowadays because of the heat, but after that, I make sure to re-hydrate and refuel.”

VYPE: What do you want to do in the future?

DEJESUS: “Right now, my goals are to become a teacher and coach for track and cross country.”

VYPE: What do you like to do outside of the sport? What’s something people might not know about you?

DEJESUS: “Well, I really like to bake during some of my free time. It’s also fun to try new recipes and see what I can create.”