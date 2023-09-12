95º
Source: Texans sign defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, worked him out along with five others

Texans add former Jaguars, Cardinals defensive lineman after working him out along with Mark Evans, Bruce Hector, Jamarco Jones, Terrell Lewis and Jaylen Twyman

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans watches during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed veteran defensive lineman Michael Dogbe following a successful workout, according to a league source.

A former Arizona Cardinals seventh-round draft pick in 2019, he was last with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dogbe has played in 40 career games with five starts and 61 tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks in four NFL seasons.

Dogbe, 27, played collegiately at Temple. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound New Jersey native was signed to a one-year contract by the Jaguars this offseason.

The Texans also worked out offensive tackle Mark Evans, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, offensive guard Jamarco Jones, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman on Tuesday.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com

