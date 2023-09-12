Source: Texans sign defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, worked him out along with five others

(Steven Senne, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed veteran defensive lineman Michael Dogbe following a successful workout, according to a league source.

A former Arizona Cardinals seventh-round draft pick in 2019, he was last with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dogbe has played in 40 career games with five starts and 61 tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks in four NFL seasons.

Dogbe, 27, played collegiately at Temple. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound New Jersey native was signed to a one-year contract by the Jaguars this offseason.

The Texans also worked out offensive tackle Mark Evans, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, offensive guard Jamarco Jones, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman on Tuesday.

