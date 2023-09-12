FAMILY-MAN: Godfrey’s rapport with teammates make Sterling Football a vibe

IT IS NOT UNCOMMON FOR FOOTBALL PROGRAMS TO FEATURE A PLAYER WHO DEFINES THE ROLE OF THE “HARDWORKING BIG-MAN”.

Malachi Godfrey embodies that role and then some for Sterling High.

Weighing in at just over 300 pounds and towering over his teammates with a 6-foot-5 frame, Godfrey is truly a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. Physicality aside, Godfrey brings much more to the table.

“I think what makes me unique is that I’m a good spirit,” said Godfrey. “I feel like I have a good work ethic, especially alongside the other linemen. We have great chemistry, and we like to put the work in. This is what we do, and I feel like that will help us down the road.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

As he enters his junior year, Sterling’s big-man already holds offers from various college recruiters –most notably Colorado State– for the production he’s shown from both the tackle and guard spot.

Despite facing the prospect of potentially playing college ball, Godfrey still keeps his mind close to home.

“My mentality for this year will be how it’s always been... just keep working,” said Godfrey. “We [Sterling] still want to win and go after a State Championship. So,right now, recruiting isn’t my biggest concern. The team’s success is what I’m focused on.”

His selfless mindset is likely something he learned from his family, who keep him goal-oriented in football.

“I started playing when I was really young, probably when I was five,” he said. “I stopped around the second grade, but then I got back into it because my Mom and family encouraged me to. This is my thing, I love it.”

Another potential motivation for Godfrey comes from his extended family. Cousin Charles Godfrey, who went from playing at Baytown Lee to the University of Iowa, played in the NFL from 2008 to 2015 (Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons).

“I would say he (Charles) is one of my bigger inspirations,” Godfrey said. “He’s shown me that if someone from my family can do it, I know I can do it too. I just want to do what I can to succeed and be the best version of myself.”

2023-24 Baytown Sterling FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Family certainly means a great deal to Godfrey. In addition, the chemistry between him and his teammates is palpable, which is why he sees them as a home away from home.

“The best memories are my time here, especially with the other linemen,” he said. “We like to go to Cici’s Pizza and pig out – going a few rounds just for fun. There’s been a couple of times where we had a few barfs, but it’s all fun. We’re all a family, we hang out off the field and do everything as a team. It’s just what we do.”

Win or lose, it’s about building a foundation of family and friends as he pursues his ultimate goals at Sterling and beyond.