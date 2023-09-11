MONDAY HUDDLE: How loud of a statement did the Texas Longhorns make against Alabama?

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrate a touchdown by Worthy against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Longhorns impressive in taking down Alabama

Cue the clip from former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger when a few years ago after a Sugar Bowl win when he proclaimed, “We’re baaaaaack!”

Of course, that proved not to be the case after more disappointing seasons followed for the program.

But now, that line might actually be appropriate after the Longhorns made quite a statement on a national stage with a 34-24 win at Alabama.

No, this doesn’t appear to be a vintage Alabama team under Nick Saban.

But winning by double figures on the road in Saban’s house is no small feat, especially with the playmakers, poise and confidence the Longhorns displayed throughout the game.

The season is still young, but no doubt Texas made a statement that it is back and very much on the list of national title contenders.

Will Cowboys have the best defense in the NFL this season?

As far as first impressions go, the defense for the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t have made a better one in the season opener.

The Cowboys went to New York and throttled the Giants, earning a 40-0 win in a score more reminiscent of a nonconference college football game, not an NFL one.

The biggest statement was made by the defense, which allowed just 171 yards overall and 63 yards passing for the entire game, which are astounding numbers in today’s day and age of offenses and passing games.

Dallas also registered seven sacks, the most it’s had in an opener since 1994.

With Micah Parsons one of the league’s best pass-rushers and a secondary full of speedy, athletic playmakers led by Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys figure to be hard to score against all year.

Defense rests for Aggies in loss at Miami

The good news is that the offensive problems that plagued Texas A&M through a 5-7 last year appear to be fixed under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Texas A&M eclipsed 30 points or more for a second straight game, a mark they only reached twice last year.

The bad news is that the defense was just as inept as the offense was last year in a 48-33 defeat at Miami on Saturday.

The Aggies allowed 451 yards overall and 374 yards passing in 54 plays to the Hurricanes. The most points Texas A&M allowed in a game last year was 42.