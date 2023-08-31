IN THE GENES: Katy’s Brinkley pursuing next-level legacy

Katy football is home to a generational talent, in more ways than one.

Georgia-native Dakyus “Dak” Brinkley has moved around quite a bit in his life. Most recently, the four-star edge rusher decided to bring his talents to the perennial powerhouse of Katy.

“It was a difficult move going from Seven Lakes to Katy,” said Brinkley. “But, when I started practicing with them, everything started to ease out.

“Working with coach (AJ) Blum as a defensive end, he’s one of the best coaches I’ve gotten to know. I think that this decision will benefit me in the long run.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

With his 6-foot-4 frame, combined with his versatility as LB/DE, Brinkley has become a true game-wrecker off the edge. His run-stopping capability and relentless disruption in the pocket makes him a nightmare for any opposing offense.

Additionally, it’s made him one of the top prospects in the nation for his position. So much so that Brinkley has become the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to the University of Kansas.

“I really loved the bond and connection each person has on the Kansas staff,” he said. “Everybody is treated well to make it a unit. It’s just filled with love and I feel like it can be home.”

Brinkley claims that he models his game after two NFL pro-bowlers – Haasan Reddick and Jadeveon Clowney.

However, his primary inspiration is that of his father, Jasper Brinkley, who was a linebacker at the University of South Carolina before advancing to the NFL, where he played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and others.

“My biggest role model is my Dad, without a doubt,” said Brinkley. “Without him, I likely wouldn’t be where I am today. I’d watch him play football growing up and he’s been an inspiration for me ever since. I look up to him a lot, and he’s just a big part of my life.”

As one could imagine, Brinkley intends to advance his career to continue his family’s legacy of professional athletes.

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Katy Tigers FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

But, he’s surprisingly not one to talk up his own game ahead of his senior season with Katy football.

“I was making plays every day during Spring Ball,” he said. “But, I’m not going to say what my numbers are going to be, or say how well I – or Katy – are going to do this upcoming season.”

“I’d rather just show you when the time comes."